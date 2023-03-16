Blackbird Spyplane

Home
Concorde
Interviews
Essays
About
NewTopDiscussion
Spyplane Sunshine Approved
2
New Holy Decree just dropped
25
“Bloody Mental Innit” Travel Report
15
Talkin’ about relinquishing cherished clothes to the wind, his excellent new A24 series, a beautiful gift from a Tokyo legend, and more
8
London trouser discoveries, vintage leather jackets, clean Japanese bags and more
3

February 2023

Know the difference! A "Swag Patina" Investigation
20
Uniform dressing doesn't need to be a snooze!
4
The essential Spyplane tees Dossier!!
21
A great new book about Palo Alto by Malcolm Harris, who comes through talking bogus utopianism, pro-social copping, ruling-class drip & more
6
Ceramics heat alert, sauced-out tees, and more "unbeatable recon"
11
Brazen Bozo Behavior Ethical Dilemmas. Plus: NYC world-class vintage recon
10
Plus a banger watch reissue, and bags on their "knight's tale" swag
6
© 2023 Blackbird Spyplane LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing