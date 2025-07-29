Blackbird Spyplane

Blackbird Spyplane

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Pytlik's avatar
Mark Pytlik
10h

Kind of over "visual albums" in general but excited to check this one out. Yates is a legitimately interesting filmmaker. Every single scene in the "Birds" video has the juice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Blackbird Spyplane
Oldrodeoclown's avatar
Oldrodeoclown
1d

I always appreciated this dude’s style. Seems very natural and genuine. It’s becoming harder to see that, in our influencing world. I envy that zen way of just holding on to a few items that you love and living a simple life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Blackbird Spyplane Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture