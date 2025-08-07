Our interviews with Nathan Fielder, Brendan from Turnstile, Adam Sandler, MJ Lenderman, Steven Yeun, Mac DeMarco, Bon Iver, Seth Rogen, Kim Gordon, André 3000, 100 gecs, Danielle Haim, Matty Matheson, Laraaji, Sandy Liang, Tyler, The Creator, John C. Reilly, Maya Hawke, Camiel Fortgens, Rashida Jones, Father John Misty, Kate Berlant, Clairo, Conner O’Malley and more are here.

Blackbird Spyplane back with you once again. And friends, here’s a simple, life-improving tip for everybody before we go turbo mode behind the Classified-Subscriber-Tier Recon Curtain: wash your socks inside out. Gets the parts that press up against your feet cleaner that way.

In today’s sletter:

One of our favorite jackets — among the 35 Greatest Garments of the Spyplane Era — just dropped in a beautiful new version,

We finally copped a Major Source Code for Modern Swag off eBay,

Our current front-runner for the Funniest & Best Movie of 2025 just came out on Blu-ray, and since we do not trust these streamers, and since there is a genius comedic GOAT on the commentary track, we immediately bought one,

And more unbeatable recon!

Let’s get to it —

There’s a photo book that Erin and I (Jonah) have wanted to get our hands on for a while, in no small part because it looms in our minds — and in the minds of some of our favorite clothing designers — as a Source Code for Modern Swag…

It contains hundreds of what today one might be prone to interpret as Fit Pics, but when they were taken, they were simply Striking Portraits of Real People Stanced Up in Real Clothes in the country and the city streets…

Copies are pretty plentiful on eBay, so the other day I finally bought one secondhand, it showed up at Spyplane HQ, and it’s as great as I expected.