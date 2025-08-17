Welcome to Concorde, Blackbird Spyplane’s “women’s vertical” that the fellas love as well. Every edition is archived here.



I (Erin) registered my antipathy toward handbags in the first-ever Concorde, nearly 3 years ago. I’ve revisited the subject countless times since then, and today I’m dedicating the whole damn sletter to bags.

Why, you might ask, is someone with so many gripes about bags spending so much time thinking and writing about them?

Call it “positive hating.” As Jonah put it the other day, “thinking systematically about the reasons why we don’t like” something “can be enormously useful.”

Meticulous research, along with lots of positive hating, has helped me articulate exactly what I do and do not want from a bag. Beyond being well designed, cool-looking, and comfortable to carry, my No. 1 criteria is that a bag should not be instantly recognizable, whether it’s via a logo, visible label, or ubiquity.

I’m not just talking about avoiding cheesy fashion logos. I never personally opted into, say, Lemaire’s croissant bag or SC103’s links tote — two excellent, Concorde-approved designs that I 100% think look sick on each and every one of my friends who wear them — because they strike me as too readily legible right now.

I reserve the right to tweak and amend my rules as time goes on, of course, because we all need to periodically kick the tires of our self-presentation, check in and see if the things we are wearing, or avoiding, need some tweaking. I believe it was the ancient philosopher Diogenes — who lived in a barrel and was known to carry his meager possessions around in a single, simple bag — who said, “to be fully fixed is to risk being fully washed”…

Today I’m sharing beaucoup bags, all of which lead with utility, can be rocked by the ladies and the fellas alike, and reflect a mix of under-the-radar independent lines and vintage gems. They’re all unbranded, too, except for three exceptions: one is vintage, another is Japanese and the third is from a company that makes wrenches 🤌.

Let’s get to it —