Guten Morgen, pimps — greet the day comforted by the knowledge that “cool flip flops” still aren’t real, and that very soon people are going to stop trying to make you think they are.

In today’s Plane we’ve got:

A swaggy rise in jolts of primary color, a.k.a. getting low-key cartoony with it.

Instant coffee = good now?? We have been slurping some epiphanically at HQ.

A High-End-Boots War breaks out over alleged “Made in U.S.A.” deceit.

Let’s get to it —

For the past several years, Tasteful Clothes Rockers such as yours truly (Jonah) have been posted up firmly in the Earth Tone Zone, color-wise…

I remain there, I’m happy about it, and I don’t see it changing anytime soon. But when I saw the Auralee Wool Max Canvas high-neck blouson come down the runway for SS25 in a beautiful bold red, I started ideating on ways to incorporate jolts of bright color — not just faded pinks, dusty mustards and muddy purples — into the earth-toned mix…

Some extremely sick new pieces that just came out confirm that I am not alone in this desire: