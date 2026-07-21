Blackbird Spyplane | Unbeatable Recon | Style•Culture•Travel

Blackbird Spyplane | Unbeatable Recon | Style•Culture•Travel

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Sachin's avatar
Sachin
1d

Accidentally walked into this house some time in the summer of 2023 and I often think about the broken window upstairs and the tapes full of word associations of things he saw on the street

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bundt s.'s avatar
bundt s.
21h

I love Leslie W and her books, so special. Have been hoping for a proper Spyplane interview w her. Lovely person, great to talk to. When it comes to artists homes, no one has done it better.

For more of that Capp St feeling, I highly recommend Artists at Work by David Seidner, large format photographs of artists in their studios. Jasper Johns, Louise Bourgeois, Richard Serra, John Cage, Joan Mitchell. Some really great spaces.

Also rec Calder at Home by Pedro Guerrero, absoluuuute slapper, showing his homes and studios in France and Connecticut.

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