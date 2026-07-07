Blackbird Spyplane | Unbeatable Recon | Style•Culture•Travel

Blackbird Spyplane | Unbeatable Recon | Style•Culture•Travel

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PeteAJ's avatar
PeteAJ
11h

Going to try making this cocktail and visiting this restaurant next time! There's a small shop in Marseille on the north side of the Vieux Port that's a hub for different varieties/labels. Naturellement, La Maison du Pastis. I saw some busstop ads from this Ricard campaign in Paris and was into the intensity: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpUi56J97dQ&t=2s

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Jawn D MacArthur, Patron's avatar
Jawn D MacArthur, Patron
13h

Thank you. I’m definitely going to pick up a bottle. For consumption outdoors in the shade

Guinness is also surprisingly refreshing in the summer.

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