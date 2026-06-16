Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.

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This means the only people we owe anything are our readers.

— Jonah & Erin

Since Blackbird Spyplane is well established as the most sagacious style & culture sletter across all media, and since it’s getting too hot everywhere, readers write in often asking us about how to dress well despite the heat.

We could respond by doing some trademark unbeatable recon into a gang of extremely sick shorts, toss in some flowy, breathable shirts, and call it a day.

But despite the abundant utility in that kind of roundup, we are simply too craggy-brained to stop there. Instead, we’ve meditated on the topic of dressing for the heat in a far more expansive manner.

In the kinds of heatwaves we are seeing more and more these days, it is increasingly impossible to be comfortable while simultaneously Putting That S-- t On — at least not in the way we currently conceive of putting that s--t on.

With this in mind, we’ve developed a guide to Swelter-Weather Swag that leads with an intel-rich Shorts Report, and then expands its gaze to try and meet the immensity of the subject at hand more squarely… more holistically… more visionarily… more Spyplanishly.

Yes — it’s Swelter-Weather Swag Week at Blackbird Spyplane, where today and Thursday we’re serving up a two-part guide consisting of…

Abundant intel on very cool shorts , both new & vintage

A taxonomy of the 3 major shorts archetypes and notes on how to style them

Sick shoes to rock with them

Tips for short~sock~footwear harmony

Ways that Shorts Agnostics and outright Shorts Haters can avoid wearing shorts entirely

Heatwave headgear, shirts with cooling properties, and other swelter-grade slappers

But also??

Powerful hot-weather mindset changes and their highly physical effects

The path toward a societal-level swelter-swag overhaul — because dressing well in the heat, much like the climate crisis generally, is much more than a question of Individual Consumer Choices

Let’s get to it —

1. Great Shorts Report