Home goods: They’re how your house gets a fit off.

Thankfully for cribbos worldwide, we are the No. 1 source across all media for unbeatable recon because we find fire, fit-enhancing things constantly — and we aren’t just talking about clothes.

Yes, we are also extremely nice with it when it comes to covering excellent handcrafted home goods, of the kind that can help turn your residence into a healthy microbiome of G.O.O.D. G.E.R.M.S. (Gangs Of Objects & Décor Giving Eclectic Refined Motley Spirit)!

We’ve covered home goods since the jump, in standalone sletter shoutouts and in our hotly anticipated annual guides, all of which remain powerfully relevant:

Until now, we’ve compiled these finds into our Master Jawn Index.

But our home-goods intel grew so robust that today we’re unveiling a new dedicated comprehensive Home Goods Index.

We’ve painstakingly pulled together all our crib-enhancing finds. Below, you can easily find all the small makers and lines we’ve saluted, broken down by category (much like our guide to Beautiful Life-Improving Spyplane Staples, a.k.a. the B.L.I.S.S. List).

We’re talking about a flotilla of Spyplane approved:

Ceramics

Furniture

Cushions

Blankets

Lighting

Objéts

Art

Fragrances

Home-goods stores

And more

Blackbird Spyplane remains a reader-supported miracle — we run zero ads, and we’re allergic to affiliate links — and this is a Classified Tier subscriber exclusive.

And of course we’d love to hear about your own personal-favorite home goods in the comments.

Here we go —