We did many cool & delightful things in London earlier this month. In this past Tuesday’s Plane, we wrote about almost all the highlights — the must-hit museum that just opened that’s stuffed with treasures and where admission costs nothing… our studio visit with one of the city’s best clothing labels… and more.

But we held back our No. 1 highlight, because it deserves its own sletter. It’s a place like no other on the planet, it’s inspired us from afar for ages, and yet this was our first visit. Erin and I took something like 500 photos of the place between us. (Someone working there told us that visitors routinely kill their phone batteries flicking it up.)

The result may be the greatest concentration of Deeply Pleasing Images we have ever published in a single Spyplane.

Wildly, when we mentioned we were headed there to some Mach 3+ Spyfriends, they told us they’d never heard of it — and not just Americans but lifelong Londoners, too. When we posted snaps to IG, a surprising number of other Mach 3+ Spyfriends who we thought would be familiar hit the DMs to ask, “Where is this???????”

Maybe that’s because the single best thing we did in London is actually located a short train ride away from London — meaning that, technically speaking, the single best thing we did in London was … leave London.

Doing a visit right takes the better part of a day, and we’d never had a full free day to devote to it on other trips. If we knew then what we know now, though, we’d have moved things around and made time, which is what we encourage you to do.

We are currently trying to figure out how to re-create 1/1000th of its immense charm back at Spyplane HQ: