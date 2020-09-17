Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.

Real quick —

Over the weekend we were stoked to unveil a project we’ve had in the works for the better part of the past year: An extremely sick shoe we cooked up with the deep-cut GORP-footwear experts at Bozeman, Montana’s Obōz:

“Purple Earth” soon come

It’s our take on their fantastic Sawtooth II Low Waterproof hiker, in a dark-shale oiled suede with loamy brown spacer mesh. We call our version the Swagtooth. The colorway is “Purple Earth.” They’ve been engineered for unbeatable all-day comfort and Mach 7+ swag enhancement. The New York Times wrote about them, here.

On Thursday, October 3rd they’ll be live online at 5 of our favorite shops, where you can find them on the floors earlier that week: Colbo in NYC, Neighbour in Vancouver, Nitty Gritty in Stockholm, Stand Up Comedy in Portland, and Understory in Oakland. We’re hosting a launch party at Colbo Thursday, October 3rd, too.

On Friday, October 4th they hit the Obōz site. More soon ☯️

Meanwhile —

Access the Home Goods Index

Home goods: They’re how your house gets a fit off.

Thankfully for cribbos worldwide, we are the No. 1 source across all media for unbeatable recon, and we find fire, fit-enhancing things constantly — and we aren’t just talking about clothes.

Yes, we are also extremely nice with it when it comes to covering excellent handcrafted home goods, of the kind that can help turn your residence into a healthy microbiome of G.O.O.D. G.E.R.M.S. (Gangs Of Objects & Décor Giving Eclectic Refined Motley Spirit)!

We’ve covered home goods since the jump, in standalone sletter shout-outs and in our hotly anticipated annual guides, all of which remain powerfully relevant:

Home Goods Report 1: Part I & Part II

Home Goods Report 2: Part I & Part II

Home Goods Report 3: Part I & Part II

Home Goods Report 4: Part I & Part II

Until now, we’ve compiled these finds into our Master Jawn Index — one of the many resources we provide to Classified Tier subscribers behind the Recon Curtain.

But our home-goods intel grew so robust that today we’re unveiling a new dedicated comprehensive Home Goods Index, where we’ve painstakingly pulled together all our crib-enhancing finds. Now you can easily find all the small makers and lines we’ve saluted, broken down by category (much like our guide to Beautiful Life-Improving Spyplane Staples, a.k.a. the B.L.I.S.S. List).

We’re talking about a FLOTILLA of Spyplane-approved…

Ceramics

Furniture

Cushions

Blankets

Lighting

Objéts

Art

Fragrances

Home-goods stores

And more !

Once you enter the Home Goods Index, click on the horizontal hatchmarks on the left of the screen. You’ll see all the categories unfurl before you. Within those categories, clicking on a given maker will take you to our past coverage of that maker, which will in turn link to places to cop.

— E&J

