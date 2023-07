“Blackbird Spyplane Original I.P.” is priceless, but a few weeks back we threw a FREEBIE onto IG apropos of nothing but LOVE: Our all-time favorite chair, we were ready to let the world know, is the Hans Wegner CH-25. Made in Denmark from wood and WOVEN PAPER, it’s a low-slung beauty we lucked out & found for the low on Craigslist a few years ago — and …