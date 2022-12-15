O yes! Blackbird Spyplane’s 2022 Home Goods Week has truly been “one for the ages” …

On Tuesday we released Part One of our multi-category Home-Jawns Deep Dive.

Along the way we laid out the fundamentals of the “spirit-rich” home-décor philosophy, which you can see embodied in every home-goods slapper we’ve ever covered in the newsletter, helpfully catalogued for you here in our Master Jawn Index.

And today?? It’s the finale.

We’re talkin’ RESIDENTIAL DRIP like great BLANKETS, simple inexpensive hand-dyed wool RUGS, beautiful CURTAINS, many WALL HANGINGS, personally vetted BEDDING, cool NAPKINS, wild LIGHTS, dope HOOKS, swaggy WATERING CANS for our unbeatable green thumbs, hand-formed clay MOBILES, ill CANDLES, some of the vibiest CLOCKS we’ve ever seen… AND a rundown of some of the sickest home-goods shops around.

Kick off yr shoes, flash your Cla$$ified Subscriber Credentials, and let us put on the “recon kettle” for you … it’s tea time, homies !!

FIRST UP —