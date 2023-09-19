B.L.I.S.S.-ed out Bangers

Blackbird Spyplane — it isn’t just a sletter… it’s a d*mn lifestyle.

So it’s no wonder that the blessed members of Spy Nation routinely hit us up requesting recommendations not only for advanced next-level intel and Mach 5+ jawns, but also for the kinds of beautiful banger basics that enswaggen life’s interstices & infrastructure…

People wanna know, .e.g.,

what incense to burn,

what socks to swaddle the dogs within,

what bar soap to scrub up with,

what lip balm is bussin,

which new jeans — and vintage Levi’s models — to seek out & f**k with,

what dental floss will keep the gums healthy and beat back early-onset dementia,

what premium but not exorbitantly priced kitchen knife to run,

what hot sauces to douse dishes with,

what edibles to get faded off,

what sheets to slumber between,

what notebooks and day planners to inscribe profound thoughts and exciting plans into,

what vibey-looking but also audiophile-approved speakers to play chunes through,

… and so much more of that nature.

Today we’re unveiling a new Spyplane Swag Dossier dedicated to Beautiful Life-Improving Spyplane Staples — call it The B.L.I.S.S. List baby.

These are technically “basics,” but no matter the price, nothing included is regular!!

As always, there’s zero spon in the mix. O no! If you see something in the B.L.I.S.S. List, it’s simply because it’s cranking. That’s some Mach 3+ Mensch Integrity s**t, and our Classified-Tier subscribers help make it possible.

Our picks are infallible, and we either own or have owned 99.9% of what you see below. The remaining .1% is s**t that Mach 3+ friends swear by. Far-reaching firsthand wisdom from you, “the most tasteful readership across all media,” is always welcome, too. So enjoy, and feel free to shout out your own beloved basic bangers in the comments.

— Jonah & Erin

Like our Master Jawn Index and Global Intel Travel Chat Room, this is a Classified-Tier-Subscriber exclusive resource — one that will update over time as new staples merit inclusion in the pantheon.