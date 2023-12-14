Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.

Our guide to the Pants of the Year is here.

Our brand-new G.I.F.T.S. list is here.

Our Blackbird SpyBooks “storefront” is here.

— Jonah & Erin

What’s up! The plane back with you once again. In Tuesday’s sletter we kicked off our BLOCKBUSTER 2023 Home-Good Recons Special Report.

This year’s theme?? G.O.O.D. G.E.R.M.S. — a.k.a the kinds of pieces that, to quote Blackbird Spyplane, “help a home crackle with a carefully yet idiosyncratically hand-made charm… a fecund vitality… and an unruly richness of SPIRIT!!”

And as such, our germed-out patron saint is the eccentric yet refined visionary Wharton Esherick, whose self-built house Erin visited and flicked up HUNGRILY earlier this year, and which stands as a model of lived-in swag we can all aspire to —

More flicks Erin took at the out-of-control crib of Wharton Esherick

Tuesday we devoted to ceramics; lighting fashioned from HARD materials; and vibey hooks, knobs & other hardware that you can swap in for their boring regs counterparts and immediately make a house at least 33.3% more wavier.

Speaking of which, today we’ve got literally ~wAvY~ furniture; a flotilla of great textiles, towels and cushions; and very importantly, a GLOWING ARMADA of extremely sick lighting you gotta have on yr radar to keep the crib “LIT” in more ways than one!!

Part I is here.

And, again, previous years’ Spyplane Home Goods Specials remain extremely sick and germ-rich too… Here’s 2020 Part I & Part II; 2021 Part I & Part II; and 2022 Part I & Part II…

As always, this roundup is the result of months of Mach 3+ recon, & it features mad talented MAKERS and deep cut GEMS you won’t find anywhere else… Spyplane style.

Let’s get to it, starting with…

WAVY FURNITURE — !