Step your lamp game UP
And get your crib "lit" in other ways too!! Home Jawns Special Report Finale
Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.
— Jonah & Erin
What’s up! The plane back with you once again. In Tuesday’s sletter we kicked off our BLOCKBUSTER 2023 Home-Good Recons Special Report.
This year’s theme?? G.O.O.D. G.E.R.M.S. — a.k.a the kinds of pieces that, to quote Blackbird Spyplane, “help a home crackle with a carefully yet idiosyncratically hand-made charm… a fecund vitality… and an unruly richness of SPIRIT!!”
And as such, our germed-out patron saint is the eccentric yet refined visionary Wharton Esherick, whose self-built house Erin visited and flicked up HUNGRILY earlier this year, and which stands as a model of lived-in swag we can all aspire to —
Tuesday we devoted to ceramics; lighting fashioned from HARD materials; and vibey hooks, knobs & other hardware that you can swap in for their boring regs counterparts and immediately make a house at least 33.3% more wavier.
Speaking of which, today we’ve got literally ~wAvY~ furniture; a flotilla of great textiles, towels and cushions; and very importantly, a GLOWING ARMADA of extremely sick lighting you gotta have on yr radar to keep the crib “LIT” in more ways than one!!
As always, this roundup is the result of months of Mach 3+ recon, & it features mad talented MAKERS and deep cut GEMS you won’t find anywhere else… Spyplane style.
Let’s get to it, starting with…
WAVY FURNITURE — !