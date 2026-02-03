Blackbird Spyplane

Miguel Escobar
1d

I’ve been thinking a lot about that tweet you referenced in your recent send, in which someone said they work out not for vanity or even health, but to avoid getting lost in a world of signs.

It feels resonant with, I don’t know what to call it, a large-scale internet fatigue? Which, I think, while long simmering, has really come to an overflowing boil over the past year.

People everywhere are tired of almost exclusively inhabiting worlds of signs and symbols. We’re yearning for embodied truths.

Perhaps the same currents have pushed our collective clothing fetishes from on-the-cloth to in-the-cloth quality.

On the flip side, raw denim people have always been “in-the-cloth” appreciators, yet their little subculture was famously online.

Clearly in-the-cloth appreciation doesn’t preclude the social dimension of enjoying clothes

Geoffrey Rickly
1d

This was a beautiful exploration of an object’s “thingness” — have you ever read Richard Powers’ Echomaker? Has a lot of great stuff about the world of signs: “there’s nothing in this world that giving meaning makes it more” — “louder the ring, less the thing”

