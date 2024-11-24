Welcome to Concorde — Blackbird Spyplane’s “women’s vertical,” except it’s for everyone who is cool. Every edition is archived here.

Unisex clothing has been core to the Spyplane mission since we launched in 2020 — it’s a natural extension of how Jonah and I (Erin) have always dressed and shopped. And over the past few years, we’ve seen an uptick in the number of lines framing their clothes as unisex. Just last week I noticed that France’s Rendez-Vous, one of our 35 slappiest shops, added an entire “unisex” category to their site, and some lines — like the L.A. label behind the killer deadstock-cotton button-ups I put in Concorde last week — are going a step further with a not only one-gender but one-size approach. It’s why Vuokko Nurmesniemi, who designed for Marimekko, is forever in my Concorde GOAT Pantheon: She designed a unisex shirt in 1956!

Speaking of gender-agnostic GOATS, earlier this year I asked Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta of NYC’s Eckhaus Latta about their approach to unisex. After all, they’ve been making “gender-neutral” clothing since they launched 10+ years ago.

Zoe said something extremely interesting: “We’re definitely not here to say that all of our clothes are fit off of a gender-neutral form. I think that’s an impossible act — or, like, from a patterning perspective, it would just mean oversized baby clothes. For us it’s more about cross-dressing fluidity, experimentation regardless of gender.” A liberatory and low-cap way to think about it.

Today I talk to the mastermind behind an up & coming label that makes its clothes in the U.S. using beautiful fabrics from mills in Belgium and Japan — some of the same ones the Spyfriends at Man-tle and Evan Kinori use, as it happens.

It’s a line beloved by tasteful, plugged-in fellas, but this season the designs & styling are more accommodating to women than ever.

