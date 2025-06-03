Blackbird Spyplane

Graeme Styles
3h

I don't normally comment on here, but I had the pleasure to visit Toshi a few weeks ago after you. It was easily the most memorable part of my trip.

You realize when you see that it's so small scale, him willing to take hours out of his day to tour you around, drive you to the train, and show you every little piece of what makes the brand, Toshi is truly dedicated to the philosophy of it; money is a complete afterthought. Every person who goes there gets that same treatment, it doesn't matter if you have one of the biggest newsletters out there, or if you are just a random clothes nerd.

With that being said, the level of craftsmanship makes it all the more crazy because I don't think there is much of anything else out there that rivals his attention to detail. The best part is that it isn't some scalable thing a big business could steal. Its essence is in the small minute details like the Kintsugi buttons. Truly just a family and small team dedicated to their craft.

P.S. you are correct that Quiet Storm line felt absolutely beyond. Softest hand ever.... just wait until everyone sees the Saki-Ori with Indigo and Kakishibu.

Brett Zelman
4h

Great look into one of the coolest lines around. I’m fortunate enough to own a type 2 and a sunset pile fleece and they’re up there as two of my favorite pieces in my collection.

When I ordered my type 2, Toshi reached out and let me know it would be a couple months because of the process explained here and some time off for the Cottle team. In a world of instant gratification and clicks, knowing that this piece was being made specifically for me (with any measurement adjustments if needed) makes me feel connected to the piece in a rare and personal way. Toshi updated me periodically on the progress throughout. Making the jacket specifically for me along with how awesome the piece feels and wears is why it’s probably my most worn jacket. Yes, the price point is high but everything that goes into these garms makes it absolutely worth it.

And the new zip-up looks incredible.

