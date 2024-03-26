RARE Fit souvenir drop

“Monster Fits” only — act fast

O yes!

There’s a brand-new Spyplane Souvenir — the “Fit Legend” tee, screenprinted here in Oakland on an L.A.-made 6.5oz 100% USA cotton longsleeve. It’s garment-dyed a fantastic shade of dark green.

I’m 5’11” wearing a size L above. Erin is 5’7” wearing a size L below.

And it’s out now!

3 of the literally infinite ways you can freak this tee. And size UP for that roomy flow

This s**t is self-evidently sick, and Spyfriends are doubtless smashing the cop as we speak, so we’ll keep things brief.

We have an established & illustrious history of “swag car coverage” here at BBSP.

In one of our most popular sletters of all time we explored the vexing question of “Why Do New Cars Look Like Wet Putty??”

One of our profoundest mindsets about how to live a happy enlightened life — “B.I.G. B.U.C.S.” Mindset — took inspiration from a boxy & beautiful 1986-inspired Hyundai concept car.

We’ve done advanced semiotical analysis on the shifting flyness of the Kia logo.

One of our coolest-ever tee shirt drops paid homage to the weird ovoid allure of the ‘90s-era Toyota Previa minivan.

And, as you probably gathered if you read our Blockbuster Essay last year about “The End of Cool Small Cars,” we are a pro-H*nda Fit sletter. When the company discontinued production of the model last year, Erin and I shed a tear — not our usual reaction to people “killing fits,” if you catch my drift !!

The s**t was all the more painful because in Japan not only can you still cop Fits, you can cop new GORPY limited-edition Fits (pictured top below) that partake in extremely tight Overlanding energy — as demonstrated in the customized GORPY Fit pictured bottom below…

Fits so fire it hurts 😩😩😩.

The other day, however, Erin came up with a brilliantly simple idea that cheered us up:

“Let’s run up a new Spy Jawn,” she said, “that pays oblique tribute to a Compact Automotive Banger That Proved Too Beautiful For This World, but also just looks mad cool in a way that anyone with Mach 3+ taste can appreciate.”

I activated the Spyplane Merch Design Team (me) and got it popping.

These are on hand now in limited supply. Don’t be afraid to SIZE UP for that roomy flow, as modeled above.

And enjoy !!

J & E

Cop the Fit Legend tee

