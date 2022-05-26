Recently, yr boy booked a trip to Italy to report a profile of [GOAT MOVIE-AUTEUR REDACTED], which is tight as h*ll except that when I checked the weather beforehand, the forecast was straight ~90 degree days — a classic “heatwave” type circumstance …

I decided I needed some interview-in-Italy-appropriate linen slappers. And once I got on this path, not only would I find a GAGGLE of popping new pants but I would also make a MAJOR SHIRT DISCOVERY — one all the more satisfying because it’s obscured by a smokescreen of “anti-swag” ?

If today’s sletter has a theme, it’s “counterintuitive sauce semiotics,” specifically as relates to vibey car-company logo jawns AND this hidden trove of great shirts, — ideal for spring and summer, primarily garment-dyed and California-made — that nobody’s checking for because the brand signifies as extremely uncool (to the limited degree that the average jawnz enthusiast has even heard of it in the first place !! )

Let us take you on the delightful d*mn journey…