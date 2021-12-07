Blackbird Spyplane is a 100% reader-supported masterpiece newsletter.

Last spring we made “sletter souvenir history” by dropping a limited-edition t-shirt so beautiful and rich with meaning that it sold out in a day … we called it the “Beautiful Music” tee, and it featured a ‘98 iMac shaking hands with a brain via subterranean fungal <~> root pathways while notes of “unbeatable musical intel” wafted aboveground. (You can read our interview with legendary forest ecologist Suzanne Simard, whose pathbreaking work revealed the BLESSED PHENOMENON of natural cooperation & communication known as the “wood wide web.”) The tee was so sick that Vanity Fair published a long smart article that was substantially about its sickness ; )

Today we’ve decided to bring about The End of Sletter Souvenir History — on our “Francis Spykuyama” s**t — by unveiling a cluster of SpyGarments so cataclysmically popping that they will incinerate the old “sletter verities” and necessitate the formulation of cool new paradigms… That may sound intense, even frightening, but don’t worry, cool paradigm-reformulation is the kind of thing we do all the time here at Blackbird Spyplane.