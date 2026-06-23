Our Natural Fiber Workout Gear Report is here.

We just published an intel-rich guide to How to Dress Well When It’s Too Hot

Why are we addicted to standing in line for treats? Explaining the rise of the QTBAT

Mach 3+ city tips for traveling the entire planet are here.

We don’t run ads and we never use affiliate links except for one-off secondhand gems we find on eBay, and books on the independent bookseller Bookshop. We laid out our position on affiliate links and spon here.

This means the only people we owe anything are our readers.

— Jonah & Erin

Spy Nation! Party tomorrow in Paris!

It’s become an annual tradition: we’re co-hosting a party in the Marais with our friends at Neighbour and Lady White Co. Chris Kontos of Kennedy Magazine will be playing music, and we’ll have refreshments from Novice and IESSI.

The party is tomorrow, Wednesday, June 24th at 51 Rue Volta, 6 pm - 9 pm. Pull up if you’re in town.

Now for today’s Plane —

When you’ve been blessed with the No. 1 most erudite & curious readership across all media, you receive fantastic reader questions on the reg.

Four such questions recently came in from Spyfriends on topics including…

My favorite type of clothing as explained by science

How to deal with dry cleaning

The (impossible?) dream of total wardrobe coherence

Sartorial pathways to blessed eco-terror

In today’s Plane we are answering these questions — with rare wisdom.

“Is it realistic for an entire wardrobe to all work together? Even from one brand?” — _brahm

If you go “uniform mode,” then the answer is yes by definition: When you wear the same thing every day, after all, it’s because you’ve identified an outfit’s worth of things that go well together and you’ve rid your closet of everything else.

Some people might allow for a slightly looser definition of “uniform mode” where, instead of literally repeating the exact same garments, day in, day out, they allow for variation within a tight set of rules. Spyfriend Salehe Bembury told me he aspires to rock this more flexible type of uniform, where the constituent colors and textures of a given outfit might change, but the fundamental form (in his case, a 6-panel cap, big t-shirt, cropped tapered trousers, sneakers) does not.

Here, again, the idea is that the entire wardrobe will work together. “It’s what I feel comfortable in, it feels somewhat elevated but casual,” Salehe said, “and all the pieces are very interchangeable.”

Let’s move past uniforms, though. Only wearing clothes from one brand — or from a small handful of simpatico brands — should translate to a wardrobe where everything “works together,” too, if we’re talking about labels whose designers have cohesive visions, and who consider each piece they make in relationship to the pieces they’ve made before, the result being a line that doubles as a kind of internally compatible slapper system.

That kind of compatibility and cohesion marks a bunch of small lines we like. Man-tle, Comoli, Evan Kinori, Lauren Manoogian, and definitely Sono spring to mind. So do Auralee and Lemaire, though they also illustrate the obvious point that, even when a designer’s vision is highly consistent, the more styles they produce over time, the likelier it will be that some shapes / colors / looks simply will not harmonize with every other shape / color / look in the catalog.

I’m talking purely on the level of physics here, i.e., a dope cropped & fitted Auralee jacket might simply be too short to rock with a dope long & billowing Auralee button-up. (You can read more from us about the “Jacket-Aperture-Waist-Shirt” Interface and how to not wear cool jackets wrong here.)

However! Since our readers ask us questions in the knowledge that Blackbird Spyplane is uncommonly craggy-brained and therefore given to mind-expanding insights, I do want to quickly interrogate two interconnected unspoken sub-questions beneath this question:

A) Whether it’s even desirable to have a wardrobe where everything “works together.”

B) What “works together” actually means, at its best.

Because, financial ruin aside, you could just say, “F--k it, A. Presse’s lookbook styling is awesome, I am going to cop a boatload of A. Presse pieces and wear nothing but A. Presse for the rest of my days, comfortable in the knowledge that, a few outlier garments notwithstanding, basically everything I wear will always work together, forever & ever.”

There are far worse fates. A. Presse clothes are beautiful and their lookbook styling is excellent, ipso facto, you might likely look good if you went this route.

And yet — would you have sauce, exactly? Would your outfits be “working together” in the thrilling, creative, rarefied sense that you dipped into the kitchen, got busy at the stovetop, brought together a gang of unlikely ingredients, and came out with a delicious, distinct recipe you can call your own? Or would the garments be “working together” in the (totally fine but far less thrilling) sense that you’ve just decided to stop cooking and eat dinner at Altro Paradiso every night, outsourcing all sauce-related decision-making, discovery, creativity, and surprise to someone else?

You’re eating good, no question. But you aren’t cheffing.

“How do you manage dry cleaning all the items that need it?” — maggie_reiter

For starters, both Erin and I tend to avoid copping “dry-clean only” garments.

When it comes to the clothes we do own that say “dry clean only,” there’s a tiny cluster of very fancy / delicate / special-occasion gems where we don’t wanna chance it. These get dry cleaned. But we’re talking about an easily manageable minority of the Spyplane closet.

Mostly, we tend to ignore “dry clean only” tags altogether, put a little prayer up to G-d, and just machine-wash the s--ts on cold / delicate and then hang dry them.

Your results may vary, but in all our years of doing this, we’ve only tasted disaster on a mercifully small number of occasions. To the contrary, we’ve actually been rewarded time and again by the discovery that washing a beautiful garment often makes it doper — suggesting that an abundance of “dry clean only” tags are for simps, marks & busters.

“What is your favorite type of article of clothing (pants, jacket, etc.) and explain why with science” — teknicolorgreen

The most important type of garment, for reasons I spent an entire New York Times Magazine cover story exploring, is pants.

My personal favorite garment, however, is the jacket. This is because:

Pants are incredible, but so important to the success of a fit, and the appearance of the wearer, that they can stress me out, whereas with jackets I rarely feel anything but pure pleasure.

Jackets have a nuts & bolts utility, when it comes to carrying stuff in the pockets, that other garments lack, i.e. if you fill up trouser pockets you can mess up your silhouette and your stride, whereas jacket pockets are far more accommodating to cargo. Especially jackets with award-winning pockets like these.

Like Erin, I love layering, we believe it is key to true sauce, and jackets are key to layering.

In the context of a relatively muted wardrobe such as my own, there are two places where I feel comfortable letting a garment get relatively spicier, designwise: footwear and jackets. A spicy shirt or spicy pants can be beautiful and dope, no doubt, but isn’t really my thing. And when I was a teenager I would have told you footwear was my favorite clothing article, but with time, age and maturity, jackets took the top spot.

2025 was the jacket’s year, and all signs suggest that 2026 will be, too.

And finally —

“How do you dress well in hot and humid weather? When I feel like I’m gonna melt?” — its_becks “Layering in the heat in general, how to pull it off without overheating” — hendrick_hataaja

These are two of the many heat-related questions that inspired us to publish last week’s visionary & holistically conceived How to Dress When It’s Too Hot Swelter-Weather-Swag Guide to Great Shorts and Beyond.

Put bluntly, climate change, among its far more cataclysmic effects, threatens to kill dope outfits as we currently conceive of them. An entirely new understanding of swag will have to arise as a function of human adaptation to increasingly extreme heat.

Yet one more reason to embrace smart, principled strategies of climate action like, say, those explored in How to Blow Up a Pipeline — both the Andreas Malm book and the fantastic 2022 film adaptation, in which everyone looks great while doing extremely blessed eco-terror.

P🦦E🦤A🏞️C🐊E🐟 til next time,

— J & E

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Our Essay Archive, a curated selection of our Profoundest Thoughts, is here.

Our interviews with Cameron Winter of Geese, Ryota Iwai from Auralee, SC103, Nathan Fielder, Michelle Williams, Sarah Squirm, Evan Kinori, Adam Sandler, Brendan from Turnstile, MJ Lenderman, André 3000, Matty Matheson, Laraaji, Tyler, The Creator, John C. Reilly, Father John Misty, Steven Yeun, Clairo, Pusha T, Conner O’Malley, Christophe Lemaire & more are here.