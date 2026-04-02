Our interviews with Cameron Winter of Geese, Ryota Iwai from Auralee, SC103, Nathan Fielder, Sarah Squirm, Adam Sandler, Evan Kinori, Brendan from Turnstile, MJ Lenderman, Jockum from Our Legacy, Maya Hawke, Camiel Fortgens, Bon Iver, André 3000, Eckhaus Latta, Matty Matheson, Laraaji, Tyler, The Creator, John C. Reilly, Father John Misty, Michelle Williams, Steven Yeun, Conner O’Malley, Clairo, Christophe Lemaire, Petra Collins, Pusha T & more are here.

Our guide to the Japan’s Best Clothesmakers is here.

If you are a well-traveled player with intel on Delhi, Bologna, and/or the Basque Country, please bless your fellow Spyfriends in the Global Intel Travel Chat.

Here’s what you learn about how to get dressed when you wear all black for a month.

We don’t run ads and we never use affiliate links except for one-off secondhand gems we find on eBay and Etsy, and books on the independent bookseller Bookshop. We laid out our position on affiliate links and spon here.

— Jonah & Erin

Give a gift subscription

Blackbird Spyplane back with you.

In today’s sletter we’ve got:

How to not wear cool jackets wrong

A half dozen of the sickest jeans out

More vibey intel from the phone unbundling / screen un-cuckening frontlines

And more!

Let’s get to it —

We’re all familiar with the getting-dressed conundrum that is the Footwear Ankle Pant (F.A.P.) Interface, a.k.a. how well, or how poorly, your pants harmonize with your shoes.

But the other day we got a reader question about the much-less-discussed Jacket Abdomen Waist Shirt (J.A.W.S.) Interface, specifically as pertains to dope, shorter-cut jackets of the kind that abounded in our recent Great Jackets Roundup.

Yes — cropped jackets are fire, and there’s a bunch of bangers in circulation right now from some of our favorite lines. But styling them can be vexing if you’ve grown accustomed to jackets that hit further down the thighs.

So here’s some Infallible Spyplane Guidance for keeping this region of an outfit in order: