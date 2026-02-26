Our Home Goods Index, including our brand-new 2026 Home Goods Guide, is here.

Brights Back 🤝 Fuzzy Pack

In today’s sletter:

We salute the label designing the Greatest Jacket Pockets across the Cool Clothes Universe

Intel on a small-batch drop of new L.A.-made raw-selvedge-denim workshirts & jeans for the ladies & fellas alike.

Are we cooking rice all wrong? Should we be cooking it far more beautifully — and ipso facto far more deliciously?

And more Unbeatable Recon.

Let’s get to it—

Last weekend, Erin and I returned to the best farm-to-table slow-food restaurant in California that isn’t Chez Panisse or Snail Bar, where we had another incredible lunch. Nobody is coming close to doing what this place is doing.

As we ate, one of the restaurant’s two co-owner / chefs told us about how he’s been experimenting with making his own natural dyes, using pomegranates and persimmons that grow in his backyard, and he discussed the many parallels and points of overlap between farming and clothesmaking, at their worst and at their best…

Also? This talented & kindvibed king showed us how he cooks rice, which, unsurprisingly, he does methodically & deliciously.

He depends on a beautiful device that he sources from Japan via a singular L.A. kitchen-supply shop. Of course this got us wondering if we’ve been cooking rice all wrong, and need to get on his level…