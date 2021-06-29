Photo of Mina by Winnie Au

Blackbird Spyplane — it isn’t just “earth’s no. 1 masterpiece newsletter” … it’s a motherf**king lifestyle.

So it was no surprise that during our recent call for “Personal Spyplane” questions on IG, a reader named @laminatedpastries wanted to know: “What’s the Spyplane recipe of the summer?”

This is a great question, because yes, BBSP’s taste levels when it comes to jawns are correctly known to be high, but that extends to our feast-game, too, baby.

This summer at Spyplane HQ we’ve been cheffing up recipe after recipe from Mina Stone’s extremely popping second cookbook, Lemon, Love & Olive Oil…

And NOTHING BUT DELECTABLE SLAPPERS have hit the d*mn table thus far!!

Mina used to cook the group meals for Urs Fischer’s studio, which is where she developed the material for her first cookbook, Cooking For Artists. These days she is the overlord at her all-day café at MoMA PS1, Mina’s, which opened right before the pandemic… and is now, happily, back up and rocking.