This is that week. On Tuesday we sparked things off, dropping not only an abbondanza of recon into deep-cut small makers doing great work across a range of cribbo-spanning categories, but also a profound home-enswaggening concept we call “The Plinth Principle.” Under this principle, we wrote, a plinth can be “any singular thing that serves not only to accent but re-cast, rejuvenate and enswaggen the room it’s in conversation with.”

And wouldn’t you know it, after we put the finishing touches on that sletter, Jonah and I (Erin) popped into an opening at the studio of gifted and kind Oakland landscape artist David Wilson, who loves sending people physical mail, has only ever owned a flip phone, and is effectively not on the internet. He was showing two new large-scale pieces, not hung on the walls in typical (dusty and played-out??) gallery style, but rather — as you can see in the image above, where he’s showing me a beautiful new watercolor — perched upon some handsome, no-nonsense, homemade plywood plinths!!

Which only emboldened us to close things out today even HARDER.

Let’s get to it, starting with — GLASSWARE, FLATWARE & PLACEMATS:

Crinkled silk appliqué placemats from Ancán — one of our favorite sources for vibey wall hangings and textiles. These scalloped beauties are made by hand from botanical-dyed silk. Each takes 1-2 days to complete. Available for pre-order here. You don’t need to be precious with them just because they’re silk — coffee & wine stains in these threads will only testify to a Life Well Lived. But for something relatively more hard-wearing, we like the mats from Chicago’s The Weaving Mill, made from deadstock yarns, $36 for a pair here. We recently caught a tiny exhibition of objects that Alexander Calder made for himself, his family & his friends. I was especially taken with some curly scissor handles he fashioned with pliers and wire, and thought of them when I saw this brass Calder-inspired cutlery, made by Portuguese artist Sebastião Lobo for Richmond, Virginia’s Casa Shop, here. The design, material and price tag make this more of an art/whimsy object than daily-driver flatware — but your home and your soul need art and whimsy, player!! I could see the set looking incredible on the wall or on a plinth — it’d be much less dough than trying to cop an actual Calder — and, real talk, eating at least one meal with these would be a trip. There’s also napkin rings in the same style, here. Danish artist Alexander Kirkeby puts some swaggy topspin on his blown glass, i.e. the knobbly-based fruit plinth pictured above. He also has twisty-stemmed wineglasses and swirling crystalline plinths (a.k.a. egg cups) for your soft-boileds. All here. Pattern-DJ your tabletop with Studio Ford’s block-printed napkins and table linens. I particularly like the combo of this quilt-like geometric pattern with these stripes, and the hypnotic block print on this fantastic tablecloth, above top right. Murdered-out beverage sipping? I never considered it til now: Sugahara, founded in Tokyo in 1932, makes these thin & lightweight frosted black glasses, which look very cool & are apparently a true b*tch for glassblowers to produce. Here. I picked up a set of drinking glasses by Laguna B a couple years ago in 🤌Venezia 🤌 with erratic squiggles and distorted flowers embedded in them. They were by far the coolest, weirdest patterns I found among the city’s many glass-sellers. You can order a similar version (“Goto”) through their site, along with bold stripes and other patterns that put a funky twist on traditional Murano glass. Available here. We picked up these natural indigo-dyed placemats last year from a great home-goods shop in Oakland called Atomic Garden. They’ve since sold out, but you can order them, along with a bunch of artisan-made fabric goods, directly from their maker, Handwork Studio. They’re pieced together from cotton remnants, dyed, then shot through with sashiko-style running stitches, as you can see above. (Smattering of fresh huckleberries not included!!) Here.

Next up — CUSHIONS, BLANKETS, SHEETS & SHOWER CURTAINS: