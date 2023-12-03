MAMMA MIA! Today we have an abbondanza of gifts for him and her… for the mind and the body … and, ah yes, for the heart and the soul.

The blessed members of Spy Nation hit us up requesting recommendations for gifts year-round, but especially at year’s end. People can feel stymied by the notion of copping a gift, but lucky for you?? This “wrap s**t” easy for us 😉.

Of course, one gift that truly keeps on giving is a Classified Tier Subscription to Blackbird Spyplane. Give one to yourself or to several people close to you who deserve it. We’re a two-person subscriber-supported operation and a mere $5 per month lets you and your loved ones know about the cool sh*t, small jawns-makers, and legendary trends we cover at such a high level. 24/7, 365, Spy Nation can find incredible ideas for home goods, records, incense and candles, robes, ceramics, hats, and so much more in our Master Jawn Index, and they can tap into collective Spyfriend recon through our SpyTalk Chat Room. They can mine our comprehensive guide to Beautiful Life-Improving Spyplane Staples. And of course they can & should do some elite-tier copping at the world’s 35 slappiest shops.

The G.I.F.T.S. List is Live

Today, however, we’re unveiling a new Dedicated Spyplane Swag Dossier designed expressly for Giving Intensely Fire Things, Sweetly — call it the G.I.F.T.S. List!

My (Erin’s) simple rule of thumb giftwise is that something should be immediately beautiful or otherwise visually appealing… failing that it should have an element of surprise to it … or at the very least be diabolically useful. (On some O. Henry sh*t, I am especially happy when I receive something homemade: a hand-drawn card, maybe some hand-massaged hoshigaki.)

To that end, the G.I.F.T.S. List is a FRESH round-up of beautiful / surprising / useful / handmade gems we’ve never covered before, including:

rare vintage home goods by Danish and Japanese design masters,

homemade soaps that are like tiny paintings,

unisex stacking rings, thick ear cuffs and mixed metal earrings,

packable hand-woven wool slippers,

banger art books,

dope Nordic wool blankets and fuzzy mohair socks,

naturalist-approved books and tea,

affordable one-of-one paintings,

beautiful ideas for Mach 3+ gourmands,

museum-quality craft kits,

handmade ceramics for daily use,

… and much more.

These are by and large gender and age agnostic slappers. All of them are things we’ve been given, have bought for ourselves or would personally love to receive… (As always there are no affiliate links, because the only “kickback” we need is the intense satisfaction of having excellent taste and being great at newsletters!!)

So click through, enjoy, and feel free to shout out your own beloved ideas — or something you’re on the hunt for — in the comments.

— Erin & Jonah

This is an exclusive resource for our Classified Tier Subscribers, who keep the Spyplane bussin’ at Mach 3+ speeds. Access the full G.I.F.T.S. List here:

