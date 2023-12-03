Blackbird Spyplane — it isn’t just a sletter… it’s a d*mn lifestyle.

Today, however, we’re unveiling a new Dedicated Spyplane Swag Dossier designed expressly for Giving Intensely Fire Things, Sweetly —

Call it the G.I.F.T.S. List!

My (Erin’s) simple rule of thumb giftwise is that something should be immediately beautiful or otherwise visually appealing… failing that it should have an element of surprise to it … or at the very least be diabolically useful. (On some O. Henry sh*t, I’m especially happy when I receive something homemade: a hand-drawn card, maybe some hand-massaged hoshigaki.)

To that end, the G.I.F.T.S. List is a FRESH round-up of beautiful / surprising / useful / handmade gems we’ve never covered before.

This is technically a Concorde presentation, but these are largely gender- and age-agnostic slappers. All are things we’ve been given, have bought for ourselves, or would personally love to receive… Enjoy!