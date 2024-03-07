Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.

In today’s Plane we’ve got —

YANKING new post-Samba Adidas that are very fly, and slept on.

“Muddy Purple Watch ” — the coolest color of 2024 — continues to turn up gems.

Deep-cut ‘90s-era striped shirts no one’s checking for — with the NICE price.

And more unbeatable recon.

Kicking things off —

It’s time for the feature known as “V.I.P. R.A.D.A.R.,” where Vibey Illustrious People come through with Rare And Dope A** Recon.

Today we’ve got intel from one of our favorite contemporary artists, whose new “immersive multimedia installation” just opened at MoMA:

O yes! Shana Moulton works in video & sculpture, playing an alter-ego of herself in strange, surreal, creepy, beautiful, poignant, funny & delightful narratives that explore the intersection of spiritual yearning and “wellness” as it manifests in our deranged consumer culture.

She just debuted a new installation called Meta/Physical Therapy at MoMA, up through April 21, 2024. (Erin wrote about it in her recent Concorde NYC Intel Report.)

You can watch Shana’s Twin Peaks-indebted “Whispering Pines” series on her website, and there’s a good collection of her work on Mubi, too. We first stumbled into her art a decade ago at the Oakland Museum of California, so we were stoked for her to put us on to 3 recommendations of things she loves off the beaten path:

The Steep Ravine cabins, Mount Tamalpais State Park, Marin County, California



“My all-time favorite destination. There are 10 identical ‘environmental cabins’ (no electricity or plumbing) overlooking the ocean, with a small private beach. They were designed in the late 1930s by William Wurster — who I am familiar with through the eponymous Architecture Department building at UC Berkeley, which, along with the old Art Museum, converted me into a brutalist-building lover. The state-park-owned Steep Ravine cabins, just north of San Francisco. Black-and-white picture by Spyfriend Allen Danze, who, like Shana, loves them “The cabins have everything you need: 5 places to sleep, a stove, and a table with an epic view of the Pacific Ocean. The thing is, it’s really hard to get a reservation. My Mom discovered them in Sunset Magazine in the ‘80s, and we stayed there almost every spring break when I was a kid. Even then, you had to call the State Park system at 8 a.m. exactly 6 months before your travel date to score a reservation.

“If you can’t get a reservation, you can always park on the side of Highway 1 at the gate, walk one stunning mile down to the beach area, or you can cross the 1 and access the Steep Ravine Trail, with its wooden step ladders and bridges going through lush ferns and redwoods.”

Dorothea Lange’s To A Cabin



“We managed to reserve Cabin 5 a few years ago, and it had this out-of-print book inside (cover below left), with photos of Dorothea Lange and her family enjoying the cabins back in the ‘50s and ‘60s.”

Never Eat Anything Bigger Than Your Head & Other Drawings by B. Kliban (of Crazy Shirts fame)



“The cabins are just south of Stinson Beach, which has one of my favorite bookstores, Stinson Beach Books. It’s where I discovered koosh balls and the comic book Never Eat Anything Bigger Than Your Head & Other Drawings by B. Kliban of ‘Crazy Shirts’ fame (above) — which introduced me to absurdist cat and instruction-manual humor.”

Shana Moulton is on Instagram here. Her new installation, Meta/Physical Therapy, is at MoMA through April 21, 2024.

Ayyy next up —

