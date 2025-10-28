Blackbird Spyplane

Blackbird Spyplane

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adele Stafford's avatar
Adele Stafford
19h

My work grants me access to supply chain data from all of the leading apparel and footwear brands in the world. Without this, it is virtually impossible to know how a company is performing both environmentally and within social and labor standards. New disclosures from the EU are driving greater transparency but they won't tell the whole story. Some of the fast fashion brands actually have fairly impressive supply chain performance but a glut is a glut. And no one is talking about degrowth. At one of the more progressive conferences in our sector, several years ago, the keynote speaker implored brands to consider degrowth strategies and you could hear a pin drop. He was basically laughed off stage. My team, a smart and exceptionally educated climate crew, all wear Uniqlo, especially the Lemaire collabs. The dissonance is real.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Eduardo's avatar
Eduardo
20h

Love the sletter (as always!), great source of information AND inspiration. I may have a think or three about your point on coats' ideal length - mind you, not for you/taller humans but for more, err, vertically challenged ones such as myself :p

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Blackbird Spyplane Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture