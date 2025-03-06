Simply paradise
Excellent small designers, world-class shops, a Spyplane Wonder of America and more in our Portland Recon finale
In Tuesday’s smash-hit sletter we wrote about eating mad good food and visiting the Portland studio of Nur Abbas, a gifted cult designer who’s worked with Lemaire, Margiela and Nike ACG — and who, at his own Gnuhr line, is currently making some of the most ingeniously designed post-GORP pieces out.
Nur is not alone among Mach 3+ slapper-crafters and slapper-slingers operating in city limits. In today’s Plane we close out our Portland intel spectacular with:
Studio visits with two more excellent small designers of national renown — designers whose unisex pieces any self-respecting cool-clothes appreciator should have on their radar. They gave us previews of fantastic pieces they’ve got in the pipeline, and they’re carried all over, no Portland residency required to coppeth…
3 world-class clothing shops whose webshops we’re extremely familiar with, but whose brick & mortar oases are a delight to hit up…
Other cool shops and galleries around town…
And a tribute to the Most Beautiful Place In The Entire City, a national treasure that we are officially naming a “Spyplane Wonder of America”: