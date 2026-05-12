Blackbird Spyplane | Unbeatable Recon | Style•Culture•Travel

Blackbird Spyplane | Unbeatable Recon | Style•Culture•Travel

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Thom Wong's avatar
Thom Wong
15h

I watched a few videos by a channel I won't mention by name, because I'm not trying to start anything here. In each the person was thrown a box, took out a garment, and then proceeded to take it apart on a cutting mat, discussing what they liked and found questionable. At the end they did a little round up and offered an opinion on if the garment was "worth it".

It was all pretty chill and I think an ok way to engage with clothing. It also left me feeling totally empty, even sad. Like if a restaurant reviewer just went through all the ingredients on a plate and then the method used to cook them, delivering a final grade on whether the meal was worth it. I mean, maybe someone would like that—ugh—content. But would it contribute anything meaningful to our appreciation of food? (Please don't @ me with examples of this very thing.)

Sidenote: on my last trip to Japan I picked up an Auralee quarter-zip top. It is a lovely, muted yellow, undeniably well-made, but it was the fabric that sold me. I've never touched cotton like this, and maybe should never again because it will ruin all other cottons for me. I know there's multiple levels of privilege operating in this anecdote so I'm not going to say, AURALEE DEFO WORTH IT. Only that I hope to own it til I get cremated.

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ametorist's avatar
ametorist
13hEdited

I think the most insidious part about Fab's methodology is that the audience could be convinced that more handiwork and flourishes mean more cost, which automatically translates into more value (even for a high price). And, that the opposite is true.

This logic, however, crumbles like a cookie.

A beautiful, hand-crafted bespoke suit that costs $10,000 might be very well justified on the "quality" scale, but is it worth it for me to buy it if I'm going to wear it once every 3 years?

An elegant shirt by The Row with perfect shoulders and a unique fabric that looks drapey and dope might be universally praised as a great piece, but is it worth it if I find it so precious I'm scared to wear it in public lest it catch a stray from some mustard or cocktail sauce?

A well-made, contemporary shirt from Vince doesn't break the bank, but if the fabric and fit are so uninteresting that the damn thing gathers dust in the bottom of my closet, should I have bought it in the first place?

Learning about the technical aspects of clothing is interesting and helps inform buying decisions. It's just important to remember that this is only one aspect of actually making GOOD decisions.

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