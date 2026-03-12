Today’s post is brought to you, as always, by Blackbird Spyplane’s Classified Tier Subscribers and no one else — upgrade your subscription if you haven’t already, support independent excellence, and improve your life.

Check out our list of the world’s 50 Slappiest Shops.

Mach 3+ city intel for traveling the entire planet is here.

The latest Concorde, about The New Ugly Shoe, is here.

Give a gift subscription

We don’t run ads and we don’t use affiliate links except for some one-off secondhand gems we find on eBay and Etsy, plus books on the independent bookseller Bookshop. We laid out our position on affiliate links and spon here.

— Jonah & Erin

Blackbird Spyplane back with you. In today’s sletter we’ve got:

Excellent new spring-summer button-ups, long sleeve & short sleeve alike, that just dropped in limited numbers from one of earth’s coolest small lines. They are cut from linen like a 🥵 Hot Spyfriend 🥵 wants them to be.

Sick summerweight pants to go with them — and the vintage inspiration behind them — from another small line operating at a high level.

An ingenious trick for how to rid clothes of embroidered logos you thought were un-removable.

Classified intel from Christophe Lemaire on a dope deep-cut source for vibey artifacts and other home-enswaggening objets.

And more!

Let’s get to it —

At the end of our interview with Christophe Lemaire on Tuesday, he put me (Jonah) on to an obscure, fantastic piece of piano music by an enigmatic 1980s L.A. New Wave musician. We’ve been it playing on repeat here at HQ ever since.

Christophe also told me about a deep-cut curio / objet / antiques / home-goods plug where he’s been poring over the inventory for years.

The conversation was so robust that we decided to hold this particular nugget back as a ‘xclusie for our Classified Tier Spyfriends, whose support continues to make the independent miracle that is Blackbird Spyplane possible: