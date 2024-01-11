Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.

— Jonah & Erin

Idly passing the time — this s**t can be as neurologically replenishing & spiritually significant as passing the time “productively.” Sometimes more so. Here at the top of the year — as we collect ourselves after what we hope was a “restorative holiday reset” for everyone in Spy Nation — it’s nice to keep that in mind.

I (Jonah) was happy to see Spyfriend Kate Berlant recommend a great idle-time-passing method the other day over at Perfectly Imperfect: Simply “looking around the room more,” she wrote, “in an effort to be on my phone less. Try it! It can be quite psychedelic and is akin to reading and/or prayer.”

Fantastic. Because we all know the eye needs a break from these MF screens. But what about a time-passing strategy that does not forswear screens, but rather transforms them from enemies into ACCOMPLICES … in excellence??

One abiding pleasure of mine fits the d*mn description, which is to take an hour or two of what could be mindless browser scrolling and turn it into a satisfying, suspenseful, challenging hunt for fire deep-cut jawns — many of them priced for the low because the vast majority of people who are not Mach 4+ clothes-appreciators are not checking for them!!

Today — at the risk of blowing up some spots — I’m going to divulge some illustratively swag-rich hunts I got into over the Xmas / NYE break.

And you know I’m including helpful tips for conducting swag-rich hunts of your own, on some “teach a Spyfriend to fish” s**t…

For instance, one of my searches turned up a trove of ill archival BIG WOOL COATS … but more on those later. First up, on the subject of fishing: