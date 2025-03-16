This is Concorde, Blackbird Spyplane’s “women’s vertical” that the fellas love, too. Every edition is archived here.

Erin back with you once again. In today’s Corde we’ve got:

Jonah & I agree: This unisex shirt will never not be cool — and it’s extremely cool for spring!

The line that makes my current favorite hiking pants has a sick new collection for men & women with many pieces that look great off-trail

Are you looking for a “transitional cardigan” — or is it a knit track jacket you truly desire??

Pushing the frontiers of Advanced Layering Techniques

The sexiest post-GORP sneakers out, their new Prada America’s Cuppish slim-soled sibling and a ~$25 vintage style no one is checking for

Let’s get to it —

There’s a delicate balance between form and function that often gets lost in women’s shoe design. Take, for instance, the “shrink it and pink it” approach, where products designed for (and usually by) men are simply scaled down and feminized via girly colors and embellishments. This practice has led to some of the most hideous sneakers of all time — put-a-bow-on-it laziness, Easter Parade pastels type s**t.

Often I just go straight to the men’s department to find what I want, as with the hot boy shoes I co-opted last fall. But there’s a femme sneaker I’ve had my eye on, designed by a woman with serious fashion cred, that avoids these pitfalls. Its function (technically it’s a trail shoe) and form (sporty ballerina ghillie??) coalesce into something so powerful that they sold out with alacrity when they were first released … but they are finally being restocked this week: