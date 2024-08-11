Concorde is the Blackbird Spyplane “women’s vertical,” except it’s for everyone who is cool. The Concorde Cute Swag Index, a guide to everything we’ve covered, arranged by category, is here.

Welcome back to Concorde — Erin here!

Today we’ve got:

The shoes that stylish broskis have been trying to HOARD all for themselves, which I have sneakily & successfully CO-OPTED and will be wearing into fall (plus some vintage grails & other slappers that are of a piece with them)

Vibey secondhand FLATWARE, sick melty unisex jewelry, hand-beaded belts

A Philly line that specializes in beautiful organic-cotton separates, and a Brooklyn line that Chloë Sevigny rocked in what might be her most Concorded-out fit of all time

& more!

Let’s get to it —

I’ve long loved when dudes lean into quote-unquote feminine directions, whether it’s the delicate vintage Cartier watches Spyfriend Tyler, The Creator collects & shared with us, or these hand-dyed floral socks I first spotted on Spyfriend Nick Williams of Small Talk.

I love it not merely because these dudes are having fun, bending the rules, and generally displaying “enlightened swag” in how they dress — but also, more personally, because unisex-leaning-femme is my own sweet spot, and I’m taking notes.

I’ve recently been grooving upon what can only be described as the unabashedly dainty Hero Shoe of Spring & Summer for Dudes in the Know. I have yet to see a guy not look great in these, and instead of just admiring them from afar, I wanted to see if I could work them into my own wardrobe.

Put simply: They look great with jeans, they look great with suits and I had a feeling they would look great in a skirt! And boy was I right.