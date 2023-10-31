Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.

Here at BBSP we’re in the business of covering & interviewing GOATs about cherished rare talismans — but every so often?? We make our own cherished rare talismans for Spyfriends to rock proudly:

Spyplane Slappers 2024

O yes ! We’re extremely stoked to launch a tight new capsule of Spyplane Slappers. There’s two embroidered caps, a screenprinted tee and a screenprinted tote bag. All are made in L.A., using recycled cotton, by the Spyfriends at Everybody.World. All of them are ecru. All of them are cool to the profound degree that we will not be surprised if mad people simply coppeth all 4.

Here’s the breakdown, piece by piece:

SpyWare tote

1. The SpyWare tote features a yellow & black two-tone design based on a vibey vintage-software company logo that we gotta give eagle-eyed Spyfriend Stella Bugbee props for finding in a book and posting to IG stories.

This is the logo we’ve been using in our sletter headers for a while now, and it feels simultaneously electronic and handmade — much like this newsletter !! — so we wanted to enshrine it in physical form… Screenprinted on an undyed ecru L.A.-made “Closed Loop” classic tote from Everybody.World.

SpyWare tee

2. The SpyWare t-shirt features the same “electronic handmade” design as the tote, but for the tee version we’re talking about a “scientifically proven to go with 99% of outfit color schemes” black & green two-tone logo, baby. Screenprinted on a soft & sturdy ecru classic Everybody.World Trash Tee, made in L.A. from recycled-cotton waste and offcuts.

3. Christo & Jeanne-Claude — we’ve written about how their massive public-art installations are abiding favorites of ours here at HQ. In no small part that’s because, when you think about it, they devised massive jawns so that landscapes could get off fits! Here is a regular-size jawn for the beautiful landscape that is your head: The SpyGates cap. It pays homage to C & J-C, and to their practice of selling physical souvenirs and other ephemera to help finance their non-material work, too. Jonah painstakingly assembled examples of Christo’s distinctive cursive text and “forged” his handwriting. Embroidered on an undyed-ecru L.A.-made “Closed Loop” cap, made using recycled cotton.

SpyGates cap

4. And finally, speaking of NYC, the SpyCam cap nods to Jonah’s New York roots, specifically his childhood memories of his dad — who worked as a photojournalist — taking him to an enormous camera store on the West Side that still stands today, roaming around the aisles and displays AGOG for untold hours … Embroidered on an undyed-ecru L.A.-made “Closed Loop” cap, made using recycled cotton.

SpyCam cap

And there u have it!

We’re doing this as a limited-run preorder, to help make sure that more people who want SpySouvenirs can get them than has been possible in the past. But even with this model, supplies remain limited — especially, we’re told, when it comes to the caps — so if these beauties catch your eye, don’t sleep.

All four, along with more details & intel, are here:

P📸E🟧A🌳C💾E — J & E

