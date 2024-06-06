Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.

Check our list of the world’s 35 slappiest shops, where Spyfriends have added a ton of favorites in the comments.

Mach 3+ city intel for traveling the entire planet is here.

The B.L.I.S.S. List — a comprehensive index of Beautiful Life-Improving Spyplane Staples — is here.

In today’s sletter we’ve got:

Sick summer-travel luggage options off the beaten path

New pieces from an independent line that doesn’t miss

The Spyplane Movie of the Summer, in which a hot dude who looks great in clothes has an anti-capitalist epiphany in the company of a ragtag crew of people who look great in clothes, too

First up —

Unsurprisingly, Spy Nation has great taste in music and came through with an unhurried flotilla of “long song” recommendations, after we put out a call in Tuesday’s sletter about how songs are too short these days.

One Spyfriend is kindly assembling them into a playlist, currently 35 hours long and counting — we’ve been gratefully listening through it. Check the comments on that post to plank on an invisible throne of wind with the best readership across all media.

Meanwhile —

After LVMH acquired the German aluminum-luggage specialists Rimowa — whose wheels are historically famous for GLIDING & TWIRLING along these European cobblestones like a d*mn figure skater — they invested a zillion dollars into a celebrity-heavy advertising & influencer-seeding campaign. They also started doing dumb s**t like making phone cases, and, in a twist no one saw coming, they jacked up prices even higher than they already were, because “luxury” to LVMH is an extreme margins game.

For this reason, we often hear from Spyfriends who gather that Rimowas are top of the line, but are hoping for some alternatives. Here are two.

1.

This one is our favorite of the two — a route where vibes are high & where dealiolis are possible: