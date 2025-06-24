Blackbird Spyplane

Blackbird Spyplane

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Will B's avatar
Will B
5h

Barbican is sick—the Noah Davis show there was great. Recommend checking it out to anyone in LA as it is now there <3

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sunrise Energy Club's avatar
Sunrise Energy Club
3h

For more on the olfactory tip, highly recommend the Avestan shop in soho. A mysterious yet welcoming door leads you into a warm and sparse shop with 2 items in total. A singular fragrance, in oil and spray. Prices are confoundingly affordable given the location, around 30/50£ a bottle. The fragrance itself it only available for purchase in store in that location only, making for a super unique and rare experience, and on top of that, the fragrance absolutely slaps.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Blackbird Spyplane Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture