— Jonah & Erin

Blackbird Spyplane with you once more, AND AYYY —

Beautiful droney chunes... D*mn it if we don’t love them.

So I (Jonah) was stoked when the Spyfriends at London’s Studio Nicholson took a break from crafting cool high-quality understated garments and asked me to whip up a playlist of whatever the f**k I wanted…

I got to work and, as I described the playlist in an accompanying note, “It’s mostly mellow and melodic songs, and they’re all electronic. A lot of them are droney. Some are easy to dance to; others are easy to read, write or zone out to; and a few, especially toward the end, are great to try and picture the face of God to.” Shout out on that last score to the spiritually shimmering frequencies of Aphex Twin, Anna Von Hauswolff and of course Alice Coltrane...

🎧🦋 JAI RAMACHANDRA! 🦋🎧

Listen to the playlist at the Studio Nicholson site here in Spotify form. It’s here in Apple Music form, too.

NOW LET’S GET TO IT —

