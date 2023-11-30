It's called having talent and taste!!
A vintage home-slapper trove, new natural-dye sweatshirts, winter hats, ill brown & black US-made sneakers & more
What’s up ! In today’s Plane we’ve got:
the vibiest vintage wall-art and home-jawns slinger we’ve come across in a minute — who just marked down a bunch of his pieces
killer high-quality winter hats of all kinds out of Japan
sick slept-on understated U.S.-made sneakers in a fantastic brown & black combo
dope natural-dye sweatshirts that don’t cost a ton, featuring, among other virtues, a tasty “double drop shoulder” (??) effect …
And more
Let’s get to it —