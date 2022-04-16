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Here’s what you learn about getting dressed when you wear black for a month straight.

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— Jonah & Erin

Since Blackbird Spyplane is well established as the most sagacious style & culture sletter across all media, and since it’s getting too hot everywhere, readers write in often asking us about how to dress well despite the heat.

We could respond by doing some trademark unbeatable recon into a gang of extremely sick shorts, toss in some flowy, breathable shirts, and call it a day.

But despite the abundant utility in that kind of roundup, we are simply too craggy-brained to stop there. Instead, we’ve been meditating on the topic of dressing for the heat in a far more expansive manner.

In the kinds of heatwaves we are seeing more and more these days, it is increasingly impossible to be comfortable while simultaneously Putting That S-- t On — at least not in the way we currently conceive of putting that s--t on.

With that in mind, we’ve developed a guide to Swelter-Weather Swag that leads with an intel-rich Shorts Report, and then expands its gaze to try and meet the immensity of the subject at hand more squarely… more holistically… more visionarily… more Spyplanishly.

Access the Hot Weather Sauce Report

Yes — it’s Swelter-Weather Swag Week at Blackbird Spyplane, where today and Thursday we’re serving up a two-part guide consisting of…

Abundant intel on very cool shorts , both new & vintage

A taxonomy of the 3 major shorts archetypes and notes on how to style them

Sick shoes to rock with them

Ways that Shorts Agnostics and outright Shorts Haters can avoid wearing shorts entirely

Heatwave headgear, shirts with cooling properties, and other swelter-grade slappers

Access the Swelter Swag Guide

But also??

Powerful hot-weather mindset changes and their highly physical effects

The path toward a societal-level swelter-swag overhaul — because dressing well in the heat, like the climate crisis generally, is much more than a question of Individual Consumer Choices

Access the Scorcher Slapper Spectacular

This guide is a ‘xclusie for our Classified Tier Spyfriends.

Today we’re kicking it off with a major, gem-stuffed…

Great Shorts Report

… which is too robust to contain in an email, so you can find it in full here.

P🌬️E😎A🏖️C🌞E — Jonah & Erin

Check out our monumental list of the 50 Slappiest Shops across the Spyplane Universe.

Our Cool Mom Style Guide is here.

We just dropped the smash-hit Spyplane Ultimate Bay Area Guide.

Our Essay Archive, a curated selection of our Profoundest Thoughts, is here.

Our interviews with Cameron Winter of Geese, Ryota Iwai from Auralee, SC103, Nathan Fielder, Michelle Williams, Sarah Squirm, Evan Kinori, Adam Sandler, Brendan from Turnstile, MJ Lenderman, André 3000, Matty Matheson, Laraaji, Tyler, The Creator, John C. Reilly, Father John Misty, Steven Yeun, Clairo, Pusha T, Conner O’Malley, Christophe Lemaire & more are here.