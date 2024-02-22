Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.

— Jonah & Erin

Today we’ve got

A Swag Footwear Alert

Exclusive access & Spyhomie pricing on new roomy unisex natural-dye slappers

And more unbeatable recon

First up —

The Spyfriends at 11.11 specialize in beautiful roomy unisex clothes cut from natural fabrics and dyed BOTANICALLY on some “yes ma the textiles & hues are plant-based” s**t.

Some of the Spring Summer 2024 unisex slappers from our 11.11 “Spyplane Edit”

11.11 are about to release their SS24 collection and, on that occasion, Erin and I (Jonah) did a tight little edit, choosing 11 of our favorite new pieces, rockable by the fellskis and the Hot Lady Army alike.

We’re talking block-printed silk scarves and embroidered silk shirts (above bottom left), hand-painted button-ups and yarn-dyed multi-striped board shorts (above bottom right), heirloom cotton pull-on pants (above left), the wild DARK YURPLISH screenprinted pleated trousers (below left) & more…

Mamma mia. From now until this Sunday, midnight ET, Readers in our Classified Recon Tier can access the “sneak peek capsule preorder” at the bottom of today’s sletter and enjoy a ‘xclusie 30% Spyplane Discountiolo in the d*mn bargain…

Also?? 11.11 are giving away Blackbird Spyplane Classified Recon Tier Sletter Access to some fortunate Spyfriends, too.

O! yes — 10 beautiful souls who have thus far inexplicably denied themselves the life−improving pleasures of BBSP All-Access Status will receive “Spyplane Scholarships” courtesy of 11.11. Toss your name in the bucket hat for a chance at a Scholarship here.

Meanwhile —

It’s time for a Sauced-Out Shoes Alert (S.O.S.A.) that doubles as a Summer Outfit Footwear Trend (S.O.F.T.) watch—