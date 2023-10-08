Welcome to Concorde, a bimonthly edition of the sletter where Erin takes the lead. You could call it a women’s vertical, but the insights, intel and “cute swag information” transcend gender. The full archive lives here.

As much as I (Erin) love clothes with prints, colors & embellishments, what really impresses me these days is drape… construction… fit!

It hit me as I watched the Rick Owens Spring 2024 show (which BTW had some beautiful colors in its own right, contra the all-murdered-out-everything avant-goth stereotypes that attach to Owens’s clothes). There were these insanely beautiful, sculpturally audacious column and toga-like dresses — with intricate pleating and seams — that somehow seemed to have been made from a single piece of cloth…

Rick Owens' Spring 2024 collection

That’s the kind of garment alchemy that only happens when a capital-D Designer approaches the beautiful “design problem” that is the human body!!

For today’s Concorde I spoke to an under-the-radar jawnsmaker who’s taking that same approach to the humble t-shirt — armed with Margiela-level engineering talent, transforming deadstock tees from the ‘80s and ‘90s into wearable objets d’art. Notice I still said “wearable” though.



The crème de la crème of hair clips , featuring inspiration from someone in one of Concorde’s favorite demographics: a swaggy octogenarian .

One of our favorite menswear lines just launched their first women’s collection and it’s full of true slappers including wide-leg trousers, striped oxfords, organic-cotton long sleeves and chic raincoats — it’s priced pretty d*mn nice too.

An art project / phone hotline where children will make you feel better with delightful words of encouragement and sage advice such as, “If you’re nervous, go get your wallet and spend it on ice cream and shoes.” 😂

Are t-shirts — when you get philosophical about it — still t-shirts when they’re no longer shaped like tees? That’s what I started to wonder when I first saw these incredible new tops, crafted from ingeniously rebuilt deadstock t-shirts, which launch today: