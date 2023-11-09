Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.

If you’ve been reading Blackbird Spyplane since the jump, you’re probably familiar with the mad cool, mad ingenious, mad rockable outdoor jawns that the Portland-based Spyfriends at Earth\Studies specialize in. We first covered them on the occasion of their inaugural drop, back in 2020, and I (Jonah) have been lovingly roasting a pair of their cropped, wide-leg deadstock-cotton-ripstop MP-103 Field Pants ever since…

So we were intrigued when they hit us up the other day about a new capsule collab they were launching with a chill crew of gorpy (!) gourmand (!!) wilderness-exploring adventure guides (!!!) called Camp Yoshi…

The new Earth\Studies x Camp Yoshi fleece slapper capsule collab

Like Earth\Studies, Camp Yoshi kicked off in 2020, co-founded as a pandemic project by the chef Rashad Frazier with his wife and brother…. They invite guests to join them in the wild, map out routes, plan daytime excursions, and then, come sundown, they cook meals, pour drinks, and provide tents and sleeping kits…

For this collab, Earth\Studies “created a limited edition of our ESCEP insulation system”: A set of oversize fleece hoodies and fleece pants (the latter of which happen to be modeled on the same sick trail joints I’ve been rocking) in rich “fig” and “turmeric” hues. These are made in L.A. from 85% recycled Polartec 200, and you’ll find a typically thoughtful Earth/Studies SMATTERING of bungee cords, adjuster toggles, mesh pockets, snap closures and self-belts across the pieces…

They’re at Earth\Studies here and Camp Yoshi here and moving fast, so if you’re feeling anything, don’t sleep. Also, to celebrate the launch?? E\S and CY have teamed up to bestow Blackbird Spyplane “Classified Recon-Tier” Access upon some fortunate readers. Yes! 10 beautiful souls who have inexplicably denied themselves the pleasures of All-Access Sletter Status will receive “Spyplane Scholarships,” courtesy of Earth\Studies and Camp Yoshi.

