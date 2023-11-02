Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.

A couple weeks back the Spyfriends at Boulder’s Canoe Club hit us up with some exciting news: They were preparing to announce their first-ever collaboration with Engineered Garments, consisting of 2 work jackets and 2 corresponding pairs of fatigue pants, cut from inky black and steely-blue cotton twills…

CC have stocked Engineered Garments as long as they’ve existed, so the momentousness of this collaboration was clear. But were the pieces ill? We asked to see some d*mn pics…

And the illness was verified.

We’re on-the-record M.S.P.s (matching-set proponents), so you know we f**k with the way these pieces “interlock chromatically” with each other. (We could also see a fire fit where you bypass monochrome mode entirely and mix the colors Mach 4+ style?)

From a modular, standalone-jawn perspective, our personal favorites here are the jackets — envisioned by Canoe Club as “a modern mix of a driver’s coat and a worker’s jacket.” The tan corduroy-lined collars & cuffs nod to time-honored UK countryside vibes, while the boxy crop of the silhouette makes the s**t feel just the right level of au courant… Meanwhile, the interior storm flaps, with the double-snap closures at the hem, speak in hushed but powerful tones to an overall detail-rich convergence of utility & panache…!!

As for those tartan linings: Were they whipped up custom for these pieces? And even more crucially: Does that handsome O-Ring zipper-pull command a 2-way zipper, allowing you to crack this s**t open from the bottom, rakishly ?? Yes and O yes!

The capsule launches tomorrow, Fri. Nov. 3, here. And to celebrate, Canoe Club is giving away Blackbird Spyplane Classified Recon Tier Sletter Access to some fortunate Spyfriends. Yes! 10 beautiful souls — who have thus far inexplicably denied themselves the life−improving pleasures of BBSP All-Access Status — will receive the first-ever “Spyplane Scholarships,” courtesy of Canoe Club.

Time for some extremely sick intel on banging rubber & neoprene unisex wet-weather boots that are: