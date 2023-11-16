Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.

— Jonah & Erin

In today’s sletter we’ve got:

Vibey ceramics for the low

Intel on sick big coats for going Capacious Over Coat Overdrive (C.O.C.O.) Mode

New top-of-the-line hardbody hoodies

The ill Finchercore !!

Let’s get into it —