Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane.

— Jonah & Erin

The Plane — with you once again & extremely happy to be here!!

Today we’ve got:

Beautiful limited-run STRIPED BUTTON-UPS from one of our favorite small makers, dropping tomorrow.

A trove of vibey vintage CLOCK / RADIO gems (!) we’re f**king with heavy that will help you enliven the crib, be surprised by how fire & trippy local radio sounds on a s**tty built-in speaker, and keep your phone out of your bedroom enlightenedly to boot.

A BANGER UNDERWEAR MAKER whose goods inspired a major jawn-infrastructural epiphany where I (Jonah) realized my entire rotation in that category needed to change so that’s what I did and nothing will ever be the same,

More unbeatable recon

But first —

The new Kim Gordon song is fantastic and the video slaps, too — d*mn.

We’ve been playing this on repeat and texting it to mad homies, all of whom concur that Kim blacked out in the booth…

This is a less-said-the-better situation, beyond noting a few broad points:

The beat is hard,

Ma is spitting an almost-literal laundry list with monotone incantatory POWER,

Coco Gordon Moore has as much swag as you’d expect given the bloodlines

Director Clara Balzary (Flea’s daughter, shout out RHCP DNA) did her thing with the video, as did DP Christopher Blauvelt, whose work you know from mad Kelly Reichardt movies and May December.

The extended noise outro is f**ked up & sublime…!!

Next up — unbeatable new BUTTON-UPS dropping tomorrow !