Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane

Check out all the gems in our comprehensive new Home Goods Index.

The B.L.I.S.S. List — a comprehensive index of Beautiful Life-Improving Spyplane Staples, from incense to underwear — is here.

Mach 3+ city intel for traveling the entire planet is here.

— Jonah & Erin

Today’s a beautiful & breezy Plane, featuring:

Dope Fall Midlayers in a few excellent iterations

A fantastic Japanese line long beloved by Mach 3+ clothes rockers , now starting to make inroads into North American shops — which means you’re gonna be hearing more and more about them

Lightweight wool pants , made in L.A., for our Autumnal Drape Fiends

Achingly brilliant music , newly unearthed from 1982

REI — wait for it — Kawakubo 🥁

and more!

First up —

In the downright jaunty Flung Fit above, please enjoy a Mach 3+ assemblage consisting of: