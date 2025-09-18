Today’s post is brought to you by Blackbird Spyplane’s Classified Tier Subscribers, who make this independent reader-powered miracle possible — upgrade your subscription if you haven’t already, and enjoy a better life in the Spyplane Inner Sanctum.

Photo by Allen Danze

Blackbird Spyplane back once again. In today’s sletter:

It slaps . I thought it was gone forever. But it’s back.

New York Fashion Week is wrong .

Hardbody duck-canvas vintage Carhartt alternatives no one is checking for.

Razor-sharp validation of our brave biker-jackets-aren’t-cool stance.

And more!

First up —

A sold-out Jonah Adored Grail Tier A-- Garment (J.A.G.T.A.G.) I feared was lost to time is coming back … tomorrow.

A couple weeks ago, I was on the phone with one of our favorite small makers on the planet, catching up. He told me he was busy making clothes for a new drop, which would include one of the 35 Icons of the Spyplane Era, in two different fabrics….

Fabric no. 1? Denim. And not just any denim, but “14 oz. selvedge Levi’s 505 reproduction denim from the earlier years — ‘50s or ‘60s,” he said. “It’s been preshrunk, and they left it unsinged, so the hair’s still on it. I washed and dried it to bring out the texture.” Oh baby.